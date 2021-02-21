Just 7 weeks into his mayorship, Jerry Dyer is already making national headlines. Dyer became the face of a group of republican mayors to back President Biden’s COVID relief package. In a one-on-one interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Dyer reveals why he decided to publicly back Biden and if he’s received in backlash for it.
Mayor Dyer on why he broadcasted Fresno’s financial COVID troubles to the nation and backed Biden: “I don’t serve a party, I serve the people, I had to do something.”
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: