Mayor Dyer on why he broadcasted Fresno’s financial COVID troubles to the nation and backed Biden: “I don’t serve a party, I serve the people, I had to do something.”

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s new system of delivering, tracking and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out in select counties, including Fresno County, a first step in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout hampered by limited national supply.

Newsom announced last month that his administration had tapped insurer Blue Shield to design and manage a centralized system to get doses out quickly and equitably. He said the state also needs robust data to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and reach low-income communities, largely Latino and Black, disproportionately affected by the pandemic.