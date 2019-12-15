Mayor Brand to take a hard look at allowing commercial cannabis businesses in Fresno

Commercial cannabis is a hot topic at City Hall, but mayor Lee Brand is putting his decision on the back burner. Brand says he will take a hard look at allowing commercial cannabis businesses to pop up in all the districts. Each district will be allowed to have two if the mayor doesn’t veto it. Brand is also awaiting on a review of the general plan that was adopted in 2014. Council members Luis Chavez, Miguel Arias and Mike Karbassi would like to revise or amend the plan.

