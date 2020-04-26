Mayor Brand says city needs more testing, tracing and tracking before he eases stay-at-home order

May 6th, that’s the date residents in Fresno have circled on their calendars. It’s the extension date to Mayor Lee Brand’s latest stay-at-home order. During Brand’s conversation with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, he said the city needs more testing, tracking and tracing before he can start to ease the COVID-19 restrictions. Brand did say he hopes fans could attend home games at Bulldog stadium this fall.

