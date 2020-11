Martes 10 de noviembre, continúa nuestro compromiso de mantener a nuestra comunidad informada de lo que acontece

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer says he felt safe at the election night gathering, but that event was followed by the revelation that fellow invitee and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau tested positive for COVID-19. Dyer announced Tuesday that he also contracted the virus.

In an exclusive conversation on KSEE24 with Alexan Balekian, Dyer said if Brandau had symptoms then he should have stayed home.