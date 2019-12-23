Man shot outside downtown Fresno convenience store, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Family Express Food & Liquor store in downtown Fresno Sunday morning.

Fresno Police say they received a shot spotter notification around 6:20 a.m. from the convenience store. When officers arrived they say they found a man lying in the parking lot shot in the wrist and stomach.

Police say witnesses said there was an argument outside between several people. They believe the suspected shooter ran away on B Street.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and riding a dark colored bicycle.

The 29-year-old victim is expected to survive.