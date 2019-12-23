Man shot outside Central Fresno apartment building

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his early 20’s injured.

Fresno Police say the man was dropped off at the Dayton Square Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say several people came up to the man and an argument began. They say he tried to run away when someone began shooting at him numerous times.

The victim was shot twice in the leg and was rushed to the hospital. Several bullets hit the apartment complex, but police say no one was injured.

The victim is expected to survive, and police will try to get more information from him as part of the investigation.