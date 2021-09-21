Man shot and killed near Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man was shot to death near Downtown Fresno Tuesday, leading to an investigation by Fresno police.

Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting victim in the area of Franklin Avenue and Broadway Street near downtown Fresno, investigators say. It was there that investigators say they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, described as a man approximately 30 years old, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect, who they believe to have fired from inside his vehicle, is described as a middle-aged male driving a white-colored SUV and traveling eastbound from the scene of the shooting.

Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses, and say it’s too early to know if the shooting was gang-related or random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.