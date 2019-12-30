Man killed by train in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hit and killed by a train in Central Fresno Sunday night.

The incident happened near McKinley and West avenues.

Fresno Police say the train conductor saw him at the tracks and attempted to warn him, but he didn’t respond. The train was unable to stop.

Family and friends were contacted and said the victim, who was in his 70’s lived nearby.

The man’s identity has not been released.

