SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) — Sanger Police are investigating after a man was shot near Faller Park Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

According to police, the man who was shot is in his late 20’s or early 30’s. He was taken to the hospital.

Sanger Police Sgt. Jeff Bise said they have a few leads about the shooter is, but police didn’t provide a description of the suspect.