FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing victim was dropped off at a Fresno hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the victim described the location of the occurrence to be near Olive Avenue and Chestnut Avenue.

The victim said according to police that he was stabbed in the back but gave few details.

Police say they are canvassing the area for evidence, but do not have a suspect yet.

There is currently no information on how the stabbing occurred, but police are out investigating the area.