NORTH FORK, California (KGPE/KSEE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in North Fork.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report of a shooting victim at a home on Willow Creek Drive near Church Street around 7:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says they found a 20-year-old man dead in the yard. The sheriff’s office says they have identified two suspects who are now in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.