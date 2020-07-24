Man found dead in trailer in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California- Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide. A man was found dead in a travel trailer on Avenue 400 and Road 40 late last night.

Sheriff’s detectives say a neighbor found the 45 year old man shot and called 911. The victim’s name has not been released. We’re told he lived in the trailer on the property that detectives say had a decent size marijuana grow. Sergeant Steve Sanchez tells us they don’t know if the marijuana grow is related to the man’s death.

Detectives have been talking to neighbors who tell them they heard gunshots around five or six o’clock Thursday evening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.