Man dies following water rescue at Island Water Park, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was pulled from the water at the Island Water Park on Father’s Day, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 1:00 p.m, officers were called out to the waterpark after receiving a report that someone had possibly drowned.

A man between 30 and 40-years-old was pulled from the water and first responders began performing CPR on him.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say he later died.

No other details have been provided at this time.

This article has been updated with new information from the Fresno Police Department.