Man carjacked and beaten by 5 teens in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Five teens are in custody after authorities say they carjacked a 40-year-old man at gunpoint.

Officers arrived and said they found the victim beaten.

The carjacking happened around midnight near N Valentine Ave and W Shields Ave.

The man was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Police said they found the car in the area around 4 a.m. and arrested the teens and recovered a handgun.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

