HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on homicide charges after allegedly beating his brother to death, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say the call was reported early Wednesday morning around 12:40 a.m. regarding a fight that broke out near the area of W. Sidonia. When the officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Steven Arthur Desoto laying on the ground suffering from major injuries to his head and face, police say.

Officials say he was transported to Adventist Medical Center were he later died.

Detectives say they contacted the victim’s brother, 23-year-old Elias Desoto, who then told detectives he was responsible for his brother’s death.

According to officials, through investigation it was determined that the two brothers were drinking when they got into an argument that led to a physical fight resulting in the death of Steven.

Elias was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on homicide charges, police say.