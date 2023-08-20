An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook the Los Angeles area Sunday afternoon, just as Tropical Storm Hilary was drenching the region with torrential rain.

The quake struck at 2:45 p.m. and was centered two miles east-southeast of Ojai in Ventura County at a depth of one kilometer, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake could be felt sharply across a wide swath of the L.A. area, including Hollywood and Long Beach, and was followed by several aftershocks.

California Earthquake Map

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.