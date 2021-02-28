Longtime Fresno Co. clerk Brandi Orth says goodbye but not before responding to a Clovis councilman’s raffle for votes campaign rally post

For nine years Brandi Orth has been the face and foundation of the Fresno county clerk’s office. Friday was her last day, as she is stepping down to take care of her mom in North Carolina. In her final interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Orth describes how she came to her decision and the accomplishments her team has made over the years. Orth also responded to a Clovis city council member’s Facebook post that seemingly suggested he is holding a campaign rally with a raffle for votes. Vong Mouanoutoua released this statement:

Statement by Vong Mouanoutoua, Clovis City Councilmember

Clovis, CA—“Saturday’s event is an old-fashioned, get-out-the-vote-rally with music, dancers,

drawings, and community leader speakers.

My goal is to bring awareness of the hard work that me and my council colleagues have done to

re-open businesses, support the police, and work with our school district so they can safely

re-open.”