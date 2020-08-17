Legendary Fresno State basketball coach Boyd Grant dies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Boyd “Tiny” Grant, the man who helped put Fresno State men’s basketball on the map in the early 80s, passed away Monday morning at the age of 87.

His former Bulldog players, Jervis Cole and Mike Mitchell, confirmed the news Monday.

“He was one of a kind,” said Mitchell over the phone on Monday morning.

Mitchell says Grant suffered a stroke on Saturday, and unfortunately, was not able to recover.

What Made Boyd a special coach and person: in two words ‘He Cared’ not only did he cared about every player he also took time out to talk to their parents and assured them he would treat them like his very own kids. From the time I made my visit to Fresno State he would check on me every few weeks and he would always ask about my parents. And I am fortunate to say my parents are still alive and well and when I told them Coach Grant passed they took it harder than I did. That’s what make him Special in since of the word. Mike Mitchell

Grant also led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure as head coach, and after leaving Fresno State, Grant coached Colorado State for four seasons, taking the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both 1989 and 1990.

