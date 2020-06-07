Leading advocate for CA schools believes when students head back to class they will face two pandemics, racism and COVID-19

On Monday, the state will release its guidelines to how to reopen California schools to keep students safe from COVID-19. The state superintendent, Tony Thurmond wants teachers, parents and communities to also address racism following the death of George Floyd. Capitol Advisors president and leading advocate for many state school districts, including Fresno County, Kevin Gordon says it’s a conversation and a problem that must be addressed.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: