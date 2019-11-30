Law enforcement bust shoplifters, look for DUI drivers during holiday weekend crackdown

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, California. (KGPE) The holiday season is now in full swing and so is a crackdown by local law enforcement as they increase patrols to help keep everyone safe.

Friday night, Clovis Police Officers responded to at least six shoplifting calls, double from the previous night. They say retail theft crimes spikes each Thanksgiving weekend with thousands of people flocking to stores to score Black Friday sales.

Not only that, but officers all over the country are looking for DUI drivers. The California Highway Patrol announced their maximum enforcement period beginning Wednesday and ending Sunday night.

CHP says During last Thanksgiving’s maximum enforcement period, officers across the state made 931 arrests for driving under the influence.

“You don’t want to get hurt or hurt somebody’s family member because you didn’t want spend the ten dollars on a Lyft or Uber,” said Clovis Police Officer Eric Curry.

Last Saturday, Fresno Police made 16 DUI arrests during a saturation operation.

On Saturday, November 30, they will set up a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city to catch DUI drivers and help prevent deadly accidents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com