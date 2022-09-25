FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A large plume of black smoke could be seen far into the distance on Sunday afternoon.



The smoke was from a fire at a recycling plant on Chestnut Avenue near North Avenue.



According to Fresno County Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 p.m.



Officials said when they arrived on scene, about half an acre of drip irrigation was on fire, almost the same size as half a football field.



The Battalion Chief on scene said transients are known to frequent the area, but do not know the official cause of the fire.



Fire officials said that to get to the burn pile they had to navigate through a storage facility on the back part of the property. In addition to the challenges they faced, the hydrant system was not working.



Fresno City Fire was called to assist and help separate the fire to keep it downsized. Crews also utilized several water tenders to contain the blaze.



The material burned was completely consumed and sent hazardous toxins into the air.



Fire Investigators remained on scene until it was contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.