FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office.

On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop.

Officials say during the stop their K-9 Willow alerted them to the odor of narcotics. Detectives say they discovered 11 pounds of fentanyl powder and 1.5 pounds of heroin inside his car. The fentanyl’s street value is approximately $230,000 and the heroin is $12,000.

At the time of the arrest, the county’s “Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule” was still in effect, which allowed Miranda-Muro to be released after four hours, officials say. The following day, January 4, 2023, Fresno County judges ended the Zero Dollar Bail policy meaning that someone facing the same charges would need to post bond before being released.

On Tuesday Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Police Department, and Drug

Enforcement Administration were able to get Miranda-Muro back into custody. He was arrested in Huron and later transferred back into the Fresno County Jail. Due to having a federal warrant he will not be eligible for bail, officials say.

If you are aware of any type of illegal drug activity, report it anonymously by calling the Narcotics Hotline at 1-800-660-1086.