KMJ’s Ray Appleton suspended, apologizes after controversy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In a statement from Cumulus Media, parent company of KMJ, it was announced Friday that Ray Appleton has been suspended after saying that “certain news editors should be hanged” Thursday on his radio broadcast.

The statement reads, “CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Ray Appleton’s comment is a direct violation of those principles. As a result, we have suspended him.”

Appleton himself wrote, “I realize that my reckless choice of words was irresponsible and I would never condone violence toward anyone. I want to specifically apologize to my colleagues at KMJ and all who serve in the media. After 50 years in broadcasting, I understand that my choice of words matters and I made a mistake that won’t happen again. I humbly ask for your forgiveness.”

