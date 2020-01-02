Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks during a presidential forum at the California Democratic Party’s convention Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Julian Castro is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Castro’s campaign confirmed this morning that he is suspending his campaign. The former HUD secretary and San Antonio mayor was the only Latino candidate running for the Democratic nomination.

Castro struggled at the polls. He rarely got over two percent in national surveys.

Castro tweeted, “It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts-I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”