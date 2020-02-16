The youngest political up and comer in the Valley, 21-year old Jewel Hurtado, is taking aim at a new seat and much more. The Fresno City student, mom and Kingsburg city council member is ready to juggle in a district 4 seat for Fresno County Democratic Central Committee. Nicknamed the “Valley’s AOC,” Hurtado has already helped Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders stump in Fresno and is weighing in on the heated congressional race in district 16. During Hurtado’s Sunday Morning Matters conversation with Alexan Balekian, she said young democrats in the Central Valley back Sanders, not for his politics, rather for his views on everyday living.
“It’s not about politics, it’s about everyday living” ‘Valley’s AOC,’ Jewel Hurtado says young Dems back Bernie Sanders
