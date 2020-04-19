Is “Zero Dollar Bail” a recipe for higher crime? Local public interest attorney says CA judges scrambled to find solutions during pandemic

Is the “Zero Dollar Bail” solution to mitigating a COVID-19 outbreak inside the jails a recipe for disaster? Public interest attorney Sabrina Ashjian says the judicial council was scrambling to come up with a plan to keep the public safe and from having a bigger problem inside the jails. Ashjian says not everyone is receiving a get out of jail free card.

