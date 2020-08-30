Injunction denied! Immanuel schools score a big victory in court, but will it stick? Former U.S. district judge, unravels legal battle moving forward

The Fresno county health department is in for a legal battle against a private school in Reedley. This week Immanuel schools were allowed to remain on campus for in-person classes after a Fresno county judge denied an injunction filed by the county health department. Former U.S. district judge Oliver Wanger unravels the what made the judge make that decision and what might happen in the hearing scheduled for September 15.

