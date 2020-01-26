Impeachment insider and former U.S. District Judge Oliver Wanger: Our entire nation is losing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The showdown in the senate over whether there’s enough evidence to remove President Trump from office is about to come to its climatic ending. Former U.S. federal district judge Oliver Wanger, hired by President George H.W. Bush, believes without any new witnesses or testimony that this is no longer an impeachment trial. Wanger also lays out how President Trump’s legal team will present their case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know