FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal marijuana grow house was discovered after a fire broke out due to bad power lines through the residence according to Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dennett and Bengston on Monday afternoon.

The fire battalion chief said that when crews entered the residence where powerlines were arching down hitting the crews on the helmet from above, they were able to safely exit the residence and wait for PG&E to cut the power.

According to the firefighters, the powerlines were in the residence for an illegal marijuana grow, the crews were able to contain the fire from the outside first before PG&E arrived before completely extinguishing the fire from the inside.

Fire crews found four air conditions outside the home and multiple lights that indicated illegal activity.

The fire chief said that no one was home at the time, but it is dangerous for fire crews when dealing with live powerlines. The house is a rental and the fire chief did say that potential power was being stolen from nearby meters.

Investigators are at the scene and Fresno Police Department has been contacted.