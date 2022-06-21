FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified the 67-year-old woman who died after driving over a cliff, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On June 15, officers say they responded to a call about a traffic collision on Auberry Road near Meadow Lane.

During their investigation into the incident, officials say they determined that a 67-year-old woman had been driving south on Auberry Road north of Beal Fire Road when she failed to make a turn and drove off of the road for unknown reasons.

Investigators say the car fell down a cliff embankment and collided with a tree.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. She was later identified as 67-year-old Vanessa Byer from Clovis.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected by investigators at this time and no other vehicles or people were involved.