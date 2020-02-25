Hundreds show up to watch Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa’s funeral procession

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A very emotional day as the community in Delano lined up to honor and remember Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa.

Tony Holthaus saw the procession as it went by he says the amount of people that showed up is impressive.

“It’s crazy, it is really nice what they have did,” said Holthaus. “The whole community has come out we can’t even drive. I had to come all the way around to get here.”

Cars stretched along the street and people waited outside of the church as the hearse carrying Fire Capt. Figueroa inched its way from the funeral home to St. Mary’s Church.

Josh Howzer is apart of the Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He said it was important for him to be out there during the procession to pay his respects.

“We come out and we honor the fallen,” said Howzer. “Especially with myself being from the Tulare County Area.”

Josh Howzer held the American flag as the hearse passed by and saluting every first responder. He said it’s important the community attended the procession showing their support during this tragic time.

“The community rallies behind law enforcement, firefighters, first responders in general anytime any tragedy happens,” said Howzer. “There is an outpouring beyond the scope of what we can really comprehend.”

Charlie Norman the fire chief for Tulare County said they look at fellow first responders as their brothers and sisters.

“It’s such a brotherhood when one of our firefighters becomes hurt or injured it affects all of us,” said Norman. “It’s a very tightknit community. It’s a big county but it’s a very tightknit area.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.