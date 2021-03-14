The state of California stands to receive more than $42 billion from President Biden’s first major legislation passed in Congress this week. All Central Valley counties and cities will be beneficiaries of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Washington D.C. correspondent Kellie Meyer joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to offer more perspective on how this bill created a deep divide in Congress and when might Biden break his silence with the media.
How struggling Central Valley counties, cities will cash in from Biden’s rescue plan and when might the President break his silence with the media?
