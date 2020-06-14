How big of a problem is racism at Clovis unified? CSUD Superintendent responds to the thousands of alumni who say they experienced racism in the district

Clovis Unified is under fire this week after the Fresno State NAACP exposed thousands of testimonials from past students and staff that systemic racism is alive and well in the district. District superintendent Eimear O’Farrell joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to respond to the survey. She also admits to some evidence of racism on campus. O’Farrell also responded to Chris Milton’s fiery facebook post claiming the district consistently makes the unspoken statement that Black Lives don’t Matter. O’Farrell says all lives matter but they are focusing on their African American students at this time.

