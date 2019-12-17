One dead, several injured after central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE – North Central Fresno firefighters battled an early morning house fire in central Fresno.

North Central Fresno fire said eight people were transported to the hospital, one person taken to the hospital died.

It started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Harrison and Sussex Avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

