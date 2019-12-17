Breaking News
One dead, several injured after central Fresno house fire

One dead, several injured after central Fresno house fire

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE – North Central Fresno firefighters battled an early morning house fire in central Fresno.

North Central Fresno fire said eight people were transported to the hospital, one person taken to the hospital died. 

It started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Harrison and Sussex Avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com