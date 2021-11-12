Homicide investigation underway after man shot-and-killed in south Fresno county, deputies say

EASTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A homicide investigation is underway after Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds died.

Deputies say around 7 p.m. Friday evening, they responded to a house on Geneva and Fantz avenues in Easton after witnesses reported seeing a man laying on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived to the home, they determined the person involved in the shooting had left the scene.

Medical crews tried to revive the victim, but he ultimately died.

At this time, investigators are speaking to witnesses in the area who may have saw what happened.

However, deputies say shootings in Easton are a “rare occurrence” in the area.