Historic voter turnout in Fresno county as ballots returned surpass 200,000, county clerk expecting more than 400,000 total ballots by election night

California is voting at historic levels. According to “Political Data INC.” more than 8.5 million ballots have already been returned. Of those, more than 4.5 million are registered democrats. More than 2-million are registered republicans and nearly 2-million are registered independents.

21.8 million ballots were mailed out in California.

This time in 2016, only 2.8 million ballots had been returned. Fresno county clerk Brandi Orth telling Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that they have already collected 200,000 ballots. Orth is expecting another 200,000 ballots or more by election night.