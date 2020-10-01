Hispanic Heritage Month: Making it in America

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — As you probably know, we’re in the midst of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated between September 15 through the same day in October.

This is a time of the year in the United States meant to recognize contributions and the influence Latinos have in our country. It’s also meant as a season to highlight Latino history, culture and achievements in the U.S.

It’s triumphs like Norma Carrillo overcoming a lot of adversity such as her parents being deported, being separated from her siblings and struggling in school to become a respected artist whose work can now be found in the White House.

There’s other success stories like an immigrant from Costa Rica who is now the owner of a thriving micro-brewery in Denver. Or a man who moved to Napa as a little boy and grew up to open his own winery making amazing vinos.

Christian Ramirez is another example of an immigrant doing very well in the U.S. He never let issues get in his way as he turned into an influential advocate and activist in Southern California.

Sports also has its share of Latinos, making an impact on American society. People like Fernando Tatis Jr., a superstar in the making who plays shortstop for the San Diego Padres. There’s Rigoberto Sanchez, one of the few Latinos playing in the NFL, and Triple Crown Winner, Jockey Victor Espinoza.

And ever hear of folklórico dance? It’s being kept alive in one U.S. community through the teaching and hard work of one man.

These are just a few examples of how Latinos are shaping and influencing the United States in many areas of our society.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.