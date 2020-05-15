High-speed chase ends with car upside down on Highway 168

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A high-speed chase ends with a car on its roof and a man in handcuffs early Friday morning.

The chase started around 5 a.m in Tulare County on Highway 99 and ended at Highway 168 and Ashlan avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says speeds reach 100 miles per hour with the driver weaving across lanes. He eventually crashed and landed upside down in a gully near Ashlan Avenue and Highway 168.

The CHP says the driver had minor injuries. Officers arrested him for DUI and evading authorities.

