Heavy rain continues to fall causing problems across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The rain continues to touchdown across the Central Valley, as city crews work hard to keep the roads clear from debris and flooding.

Fresno public works says about 200 employees were out there fixing sidewalks, clearing roads, and monitoring any possible damage.

Joey Shiba has lived in Fresno for 30 years and he’s one of many Fresnans who celebrated the rain in the central valley.

“So, I’m real happy to see this rain and I hope it continues and gets us out of this drought,” says Shiba.

While the rain was a welcome sight for some, flooded streets did pose a hazard for drivers in some parts of Fresno, causing traffic to slow down. Police stepped in on occasion to monitor the traffic.

Just before 6a.m. on Tuesday, a big rig jackknifed, causing traffic to slow down and while the cause remains under investigation, drivers still had to brave the slippery roads.

Daylight revealed downed trees that blocked several roads and caused crews to work extra hard to keep them clear throughout the day.

Scott Mozier with the Fresno department of public works says crews were well-prepared to respond, answering a high volume of calls.

“The number one source of calls that we have during a storm is clogged drains, flooding on streets, plus downed trees,”says Mozier.

He says crews were out working overtime, clearing debris and pumping out excess water from roadways.

“We do have a couple dozen employees on standby if the wind picks up, we’ll pull them off from other duties and respond to street tree calls,” says Mozier.