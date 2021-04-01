Health officials warn of large Easter gatherings, Fresno parks to remain open

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County Health experts warned locals against large gatherings for Easter weekend.

Dr. John Zweifler worries that if locals don’t follow CDC guidelines COVID-19 cases could spike and the county could fall back into the purple tier.

“If we don’t do that, then yeah it is inevitable that we will see an increase in cases,” said Zweifler. “Maintain social distancing, wear a mask, if you are gonna gather do it outside. It is much safer.”

Typically on Easter Sunday, hundreds of children scoop up bright colored eggs at Woodward Regional Park but last year, grassy fields were relatively bare because the city closed the park off to the public.

This year marks the second year in a row without an egg hunt, but there will be a lot fewer restrictions.

“We have to be cognizant of the fact that we are still in a pandemic,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Most of Woodward Regional Park will be open including the playgrounds will stay open. Bathrooms will stay open. Sheltered areas will be closed and staff will stop letting people inside the gates once the parking lots are full.

“A lot of people are looking forward to this because they have been cooped up all year,” said Dyer. “This is an opportunity to come out with family, come out with friends, but be careful.”