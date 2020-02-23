Just days before Super Tuesday, Fresno’s mayoral race could come down to a few votes. Jerry Dyer and Andrew Janz went head to head on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian with members of Leadership Fresno in attendance. Homelessness has headlined this race but talk of a new parks and public safety tax has become a highlight of the race. Balekian also questioned the candidates on how tax revenue from cannabis would be distributed, even exploring the idea if it could fund new parks.
Head to head, Dyer and Janz duel in candid conversation over issues headlining Fresno’s mayoral race days before the primary
