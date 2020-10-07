From President Trump and the First Lady contracting COVID to most of the President’s inner circle testing positive to the President saying it was a “Blessing from God” that he contracted the virus. Just a week into October and there has been plenty of bombshell reports to twist this election into a political tornado. On Wednesday, Alexan Balekian was joined exclusively by Washington Post national political reporter, NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Robert Costa to discuss the volatile fluidity of this presidential election. Costa returns to the Fresno State lecture series on October 8th starting at 6pm with a virtual appearance. His political insight will cover local races and all the latest insight from the nation’s capital.
Has the October election bombshell already dropped or could we see another big surprise? One-on-one with national political reporter Robert Costa
by: Alexan Balekian