Hanford father remembered two years after deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run

It’s been nearly two years since a Christmas Day crash killed a Hanford father. Police said 32-year-old Raymond Romero died when his car was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The impact also injured his family and left his pregnant girlfriend, Miranda Garza, needing an emergency C-section. Miraculously the baby girl survived.

On the eve of her second birthday, Eileen Rizzo Romero was by her father Raymond Romero’s gravestone. Garza said she tries not to think about this time of year.

“There’s just so much going on from my daughter’s birthday, to being Christmas, to his death anniversary,” she said Tuesday.

Eileen was born by emergency C-section Christmas Day 2017. It was the same day investigators said 18-year-old Angel Castillo left the scene after running a redlight and smashing into the car carrying Romero, then pregnant Garza, their two sons and a cousin.

Romero died from his injuries.

“When I’m mad and upset, sometimes I’ll just come out (to the cemetery) just cause I miss him. It’s hard. I always will love him,” Garza said.

Garza said she visits the grave often. Their two sons Nathen and Raymond have recovered and are now doing very well. But both said they miss the little things with their dad.

“How he used to play with us. Football,” Raymond said.

Garza said it’s been tough trying to be a mother and father figure, but she stays strong and moves forward for her family.

“I tell the boys I miss our old life, but I wouldn’t change it for our new life with our daughter, with Eileen,” she said.

She said Romero was nervous for his daughter’s birth because it was going to be his first girl, but now his legacy lives on through her.

“She reminds me of him,” Garza said.

In October 2018 Castillo was sentenced to ten years behind bars.