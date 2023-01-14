MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to tour the area and see the impact of our Valley’s recent storms.

His itinerary included talking with residents affected by the previous rains, and he spoke in a press conference to highlight the preparedness measures the State has already taken. One measure he highlighted included activating Emergency Operations Center in advance of the storms.

Around Merced County, especially in the flooded and hard-hit communities of Planada and Merced, preparations were still being made for the storms coming over the next few days.

On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters say as of Friday, some areas are still six feet of water.

In Planada, the United States Postal Service has announced the temporary closure of the Planada Post Office due to mandatory evacuations and severe weather conditions.