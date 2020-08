SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will join a local briefing Friday with the state’s top fire and emergency management officials and emergency responders battling wildfires across Northern California.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:00 A.M.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.