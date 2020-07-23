Girl shot in southeast Fresno apartment

FRESNO, California- Fresno police are now at a southeast apartment complex where a girl was shot early Thursday morning.

Police tell us around 2:30 this morning they received 2 shotspotter alerts in the 500 block of South Winery indicating 6 rounds and 4 rounds. They learned a girl was shot once in the back inside an apartment unit. Police say her condition is serious but fortunately it looks like she’s going to survive.

Police have no information on suspects. They say everyone inside the apartment was asleep at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story.