FUSD announces school closures a day after superintendent Bob Nelson said that would be “irresponsible” in response to COVID-19 pandemic

It’s been a tumultuous week for school superintendents across the Valley not knowing which direction to go when it came to COVID-19. On Friday, Fresno Unified School District superintendent Bob Nelson, along with its board members decided to cancel classes through April 13. The decision came a day after Nelson said it would be “irresponsible” to close classes with only one confirmed coronavirus case in Fresno County. Following Nelson’s announcement, several other school districts in the Central Valley followed suit, including Clovis Unified.

