FRESNO, California (KSEEE) – The final public funeral for a Fresno mass shooting victim began Saturday at the Faith Community Religious Facility on Chestnut Avenue near McKinley Avenue.

Phia Vang was only 31-years-old when he, along with three others were shot and killed in the backyard of a home in Southeast Fresno.

City leaders including Mayor Lee Brand are expected to speak at the funeral Sunday. The funeral will wrap up on Monday.