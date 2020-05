FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – A Fresno mother-to-be was celebrated during a special drive-thru baby shower over the weekend.

Katelyn Burriss is a nurse at Valley Children’s Hospital in the pediatric intensive care unit, but she has been isolating at home since March due to the pandemic. Her traditional baby shower was canceled, so friends and family showed their support from a distance instead.

Burriss is expecting her first child, a baby boy, on June 29.