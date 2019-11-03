Breaking News
Fresno’s Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia responds to historic genocide resolution vote and how the Senate will react

The wait is finally over!

Armenians in the Central Valley and across the world are rejoicing after Congress passes a resolution recognizing the annihilation of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turkish Empire as a Genocide.

Congress sends this historic statement to Turkey just days after a ceasefire agreement was signed to stop the territorial war in Northern Syria. With overwhelming support, 405-11, the House passed the Armenian Genocide resolution. Fresno’s Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia, Berj Apkarian says whatever the political motivation this resolution is long overdue, and the Senate must follow suit.

